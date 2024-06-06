Road closures, heavy police presence after fatal crash near Las Vegas airport

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Road closures and a heavy police presence can be seen south of Harry Reid International Airport after a fatal collision on Thursday morning.

In an initial statement on the crash, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are investigating in the 6800 block of Bermuda Road, near Sunset Road.

"Please avoid the area due to road closures and a heavy police presence," police stated. "This is an ongoing investigation."

Police noted the crash was originally reported at approximately 5:36 a.m.

Additional information was not immediately available. This is a developing story.