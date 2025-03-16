Road closures at Harry Reid airport will affect these terminals this week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Traffic in and out of Harry Reid International Airport will be affected by some upcoming road closures this week.

Starting Monday, Harry Reid said the following restrictions will go into effect:

Terminal 3 Return Roadway will be reduced to a single lane during the day

Start: Monday, March 17

Monday, March 17 Pauses: Friday, April 4

Friday, April 4 Resumes: Monday, April 14

Monday, April 14 Concludes: Thursday, April 17

Harry Reid said Mondays through Thursdays, there will be complete nightly closures (8 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.).

Why they’re doing this

Harry Reid said this roadwork is necessary for installing underground utilities within the roadway.

Terminal 1 Departures Ramp from the northbound Airport Connector Tunnel temporary closure

Start: Tuesday, March 18, at 8 p.m.

Tuesday, March 18, at 8 p.m. Concludes: Thursday, March 20, at 6 a.m.

Passengers at Terminal 1 can still be picked up and access to the parking garage will stay open.

If you can, Harry Reid said to follow the detour signs to reach Terminal 1 Departures via Flight Path Avenue.

Why they’re doing this

Harry Reid said this roadwork is necessary for installing barrier rails for the High-T Intersection project.

