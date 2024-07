LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation said there will be road closures coming to the Spaghetti Bowl on Thursday night.

Thursday, July 25, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning, the northbound I-15 ramp to southbound I-515/U.S. 95 will be closed.

NDOT said a recent crash caused damage to a barrier rail and crews need to make emergency repairs.

Drivers should practice caution in work zones and seek alternate routes.