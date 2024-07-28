Watch Now
Road closed due to a fatal crash at Lake Mead Boulevard and US-95

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol said a fatal crash has closed both eastbound and westbound lanes at Lake Mead Boulevard over US-95 from Rainbow Boulevard to Rock Springs Drive.

Northbound and eastbound ramps on US-95 at Lake Mead Boulevard are also closed.

Roads will be closed for several hours.

Highway Patrol said to seek alternate routes and avoid the area.

In their preliminary investigation, Highway Patrol said multiple vehicles crashed at 1:26 p.m.

They confirmed one adult driver died at the scene. One adult female was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it is made available.

