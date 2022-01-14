Residents near Fort Apache Road could hear big blast due to road widening

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The widening project along Fort Apache Road continues. On Friday and Tuesday, residents in the area of Fort Apache and Warm Springs roads may hear a big blast as crews work to remove part of a rock slope to make way for the road expansion.

If you live in the Southwest Valley, near Fort Apache and Warm Springs, expect to hear a loud blast as contractors remove a section of the rock slope. This is apart of the Fort Apache Widening Project, expected to be finished in July.



The Clark County Public Works Department says that the blasts on both days combined will remove up to 19-feet of rock slope and over 10,000 cubic yards of rock.

The big blast will allow for the widening of Fort Apache Road from one lane to two lanes, north and south, including bike lanes, streetlights and flood control improvements.

This will get Clark County crews one step closer to the finish line that is set for July of this year.

Late last year, Clark County held the groundbreaking for the project where Commissioner Justin Jones discussed plans for expanding the roadway. The project will make the commute easier for those who drive on the southwest side of town.

Jimmy Floyd, the manager of construction management of the Public Works Department for Clark County, says residents and homeowners may hear sounds that mimic a loud gunshot.

"A major portion of this project includes removal of the existing mountain at Fort Apache. In an effort to do that, the contractor has to do some blasting to remove a section of the mountain. So basically motorists, viewers, and residents in the area, they can basically anticipate, at most, what sounds like a loud gunshot coming from the blast scene," said Floyd.

He says not to worry, but drivers will want to avoid getting on the road for half-an-hour both Friday and Tuesday around noon.

"We will shut down the roadway from basically Warm Springs. Then after we close that section, motorists, won't be allowed to go through the area for about 30 minutes while they do the blasting event. They'll clear the area to remove any sort of rock or anything that is on the roadway, and then reopen Fort Apache," said Floyd.

If you're wondering how you will be able to get around the rocky road, here's an alternate route that Clark County says drivers can take.

"Traffic will be diverted down to basically Durango and motorists to be able to get back on Fort Apache. If you're heading, say, southbound on Fort Apache, Pebble Road would be the detour to get back on Fort Apache at that point."

"So, it is a long section of roadway," said Floyd.

