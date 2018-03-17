Red light frustrations near South Jones and the 215 beltway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Few things in life are more frustrating than a traffic signal that stays red for an eternity, especially when traffic isn't flowing in the opposite direction.

That's why one viewer reached out to 13 Action News about a traffic light near South Jones Boulevard and Badura Avenue, near the 215 beltway.

We reached out to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada. As it turns out, drivers have a reason to be frustrated - the system that is supposed to detect when cars are on Badura Avenue is not working properly.

That means the light is turning green based on time and not need.

Since we alerted RTC to the issue, their engineers will be working with Clark County officials to get everything working again.