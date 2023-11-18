Watch Now
Reckless driver arrested after causing 'multiple accidents' near Las Vegas Strip

Posted at 5:31 AM, Nov 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-18 08:31:26-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A reckless driver is in custody on Saturday morning after causing "multiple accidents" and driving up onto a sidewalk on the Las Vegas Strip.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received a report of a vehicle driving onto a sidewalk toward pedestrians around 1:38 a.m. in the 3500 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard. No pedestrians were injured since they were able to jump out of the way of the incoming vehicle.

Officers determined that the suspect left eastbound away from the Strip, and initiated a vehicle pursuit, which included an Air Unit that tracked the vehicle.

Metro says the vehicle would continue driving recklessly and caused "several traffic accidents" and "minor damage" to citizen and police vehicles.

Following a search, multiple suspects have been taken into custody, and police believe this to be an isolated incident.

The investigation is currently active and ongoing.

