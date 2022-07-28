Public meeting held to preview major changes at I-15 Tropicana Interchange

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada department of transportation held a public meeting Wednesday night to discuss the I-15 Tropicana Interchange Project, and how it could impact your commute for the next few years.

Some Las Vegas locals are concerned about the Valley's next big project. One person who attending Wednesdays meeting asked, "Are there any suggested detours that would be in place? For it to be like, you're saying, a year and a half or so..." concerned that the construction may add to the already jam-packed traffic along the I-15.

Lynette Russell, the Project Manager for the I-15/Tropicana project says, "After the first week-or-so, people kind of figure it out. They figured their own ways to get places, and we can say detour here, or detour there, but you know, we all live here. We know, you know, our secret little back ways of getting places."

The I-15 Tropicana Interchange near the strip will a major overhaul. NDOT says the 60-year-old Tropicana bridge needs to be replaced because it doesn't meet federal standards and is too low. Other changes include adding HOV lanes to Tropicana in order to improve the traffic flow.

Officials say these changes and more will lead to growth and allow for easy access to the resort corridor.

With years of delays expected, NDOT launched a mobile app to try to help drivers avoid being stuck in traffic.

Users can search "I-15 Trop" or "I-15 Tropicana".

The new app is extremely easy to navigate and it's free for apple and Android devices.

Inside the app, you'll find current and upcoming projects, that way you can plan.

Also included, are traffic alerts in real-time, real images of the project's progress, and a sneak peek at the finished project.

Work is expected to be completed by 2025.