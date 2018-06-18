UPDATE: I-15, Charleston to close overnight as part of Project Neon

UPDATE JUNE 18: East and westbound Charleston Boulevard at Interstate 15 in downtown Las Vegas will close the next two nights as part of Project Neon.

Charleston Blvd. will be closed at I-15 in both directions from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. on June 19 and June 20. For details on the @NDOTProjectNeon closure, visit https://t.co/ZMwA5vipX4. #NeonMainEvent #SeeingOrangeNV pic.twitter.com/9xysouyA4Y — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) June 17, 2018

The Nevada Department of Transportation says the closures will take place from 7 p.m. June 19 until 6 a.m. June 20 and again from 7 p.m. June 20, until 6 a.m. June 21. The temporary closures are needed for bridge construction as part of “The Main Event,” the third and final phase of work for Project Neon’s nearly $1 billion 4-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue.

Project Neon is nearly 70 percent finished and is scheduled for completion in the summer of 2019.

UPDATE JUNE 6: Project Neon construction continues tonight as The Nevada Department of Transportation will close north and southbound U.S. 95 at Interstate 15 from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Despite the previously mentioned closures, Interstate 15 and the “Spaghetti Bowl” interchange ramps will remain open.

UPDATE MAY 18: Once Project Neon wraps up, there will be 28 new bridges. This weekend, crews will be building one over U.S. Highway 95. They will be placing 6 concrete beams in place. They are 170 feet long and weigh 200,000 pounds each. That's why the full closure is needed. It's a safety issue.

During the closure, crews will be working around the clock to make sure everything is done in time to re-open Monday morning. So far, one million man-hours of work have been completed on Project Neon. It is on time, on budget, and 65 percent complete. According to NDOT, the project couldn't have come at a better time.

Roughly 180,000 vehicles drive through the U.S. Highway 95 on a weekend day, so this closure is going to affect a lot of people, and there's still more to come. In the next year, there are five full closures planned, before construction wraps-up, July 2019.

UPDATE MAY 16: The Nevada Department of Transportation is reportedly opening an extra lane on Interstate 15 during EDC heavy traffic times.

CORRECTION: NDOT has told 13 Action News that no additional lanes will be opened to help with EDC traffic. We are awaiting further comment from Insomniac.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE: The Nevada Department of Transportation announced that they're shutting down U.S. Highway 95 at Interstate 15 during the Electric Daisy Carnival.

"It was unavoidable since the following weekend is Memorial Day. And the Electric Daisy Carnival moved up its festival date by a month, which also threw off our closure planning," NDOT wrote in a statement to the press.

The road closure will take place from May 18 at 10 p.m. through May 21 at 5 a.m.

Interstate 15 and the "Spaghetti Bowl" ramps will also stay open, and NDOT says they have been in contact with EDC organizers about coordinating alternative routes.

This will be the second of six freeway closures as part of Project Neon.