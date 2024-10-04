Watch Now
Prepare to be in some traffic this weekend with NDOT's road closures

Lanes will reopen by Tuesday, Oct. 8.
Upcoming weekend closures
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — You may find yourself stuck in traffic this weekend.

The Nevada Department of Transportation said drivers should set aside extra travel time for the following road closures:

Starting Friday, Oct 4. at 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 7

  • Southbound I-15 closed from Hacienda Avenue to I-215
  • Harmon on-ramp to southbound I-15 closed

Detour for this closure:

  • Southbound I-15 traffic diverted to Collector-Distributor road from Tropicana Avenue— traffic re-enters southbound I-15 after I-215 interchange
Starting Monday, Oct. 7 at 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8

  • Frank Sinatra Drive closed from Arena Drive to Excalibur Way
NDOT continues to remind drivers to use caution traveling through work zones and take alternate detour routes if possible.

For more updates on the closures, visit this link.

