Pregnant woman critically injured in hit-and-run in southeast Las Vegas valley, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pregnant woman remains in critical condition on Thursday after being struck by a vehicle, which fled the scene, in the southeast valley.

According to the police report, at approximately 9:38 p.m., a 2010 Toyota Camry was traveling south on South Nellis Boulevard, while a pregnant pedestrian was on the west sidewalk of S. Nellis Boulevard north of E. Harmon Avenue.

The pedestrian entered the roadway, attempting to cross South Nellis Boulevard outside a marked crosswalk, and was struck after entering the path of the approaching Toyota. After the collision, police say evidence at the scene shows the vehicle continued south, fleeing the collision scene.

Arriving medical personnel transported the pedestrian to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center's Trauma Unit, where she and her fetus remain in critical condition.

Shortly after, the Toyota returned to the collision scene with a different driver, who admitted to police that the pedestrian's boyfriend was the vehicle's operator when the hit-and-run crash occurred.

Patrol units made contact with the hit-and-run driver at a nearby residence, where he was taken into custody and transported to the Clark County Detention Center. The driver was booked for DUI and hit-and-run-related charges.

This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.