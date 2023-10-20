Portions of Las Vegas Blvd closed after crash kills pedestrian near Harry Reid Int'l Airport

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead after a crash in the southern Las Vegas valley on Friday morning.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the collision occurred around 12:58 a.m. on Las Vegas Boulevard and Arby Avenue, near Harry Reid International Airport.

Police were notified of the incident after someone called 911 to report the collision. Arriving officers located and confirmed that the pedestrian was dead.

Road closures are expected in the area while police conduct an investigation. All northbound lanes have been reopened, but southbound lanes will remain blocked from I-15 to Warm Springs Road.

Channel 13 will provide additional updates on this collision as they become available.