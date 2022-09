LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A portion of Tropicana Avenue will close "until further notice" due to emergency repair work, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

Eastbound lanes of Tropicana will close from Arville Street to Valley View Boulevard starting Thursday at 11 a.m., the agency said.

Bus route 201 - Tropicana will take a detour route, according to RTC.

Drivers were advised to use an alternate route through the area until further notice.