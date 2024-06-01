Watch Now
Portion of Las Vegas Blvd closing for road work

Courtesy Clark County
Posted at 7:31 PM, May 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-31 22:31:56-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Parts of one of the busiest streets in Las Vegas will close next week.

Northbound Las Vegas Boulevard will be down to one lane from Park Avenue to Harmon Avenue starting Sunday, June 2 at 9 p.m. through Thursday, June 6 at 3 p.m.

Additional information on impacts and restrictions to traffic from this project can be found HERE.

This work is part of a multi-phase project under way on Las Vegas Boulevard to upgrade infrastructure between Sahara and the 215 Beltway. Work includes water line replacement, new pavement, intersection modifications to improve pedestrian crossings, upgrades to traffic signals, LED street lighting systems with smart poles, and enhanced median landscaping.

Due to the fluid nature of construction activity and traffic conditions, work schedules can change on short notice.

