LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are responding to a barricade situation near Boulder Highway and Flamingo.

A robbery happened near Desert Inn Road and South Maryland Parkway, and the suspect stole a vehicle at the scene, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

During the investigation, the stolen vehicle was located in the 4800 block of Boulder Highway.

Authorities believe the suspect is in an apartment and is refusing to exit.

Avoid the area due to the heavy police presence.