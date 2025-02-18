Watch Now
Police: Two hospitalized after reported shooting at Karen Avenue, McLeod Drive

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are investigating after two people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

It happened Monday night in the area of Karen Avenue and McLeod Drive, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers located a subject with what appears to be gunshot injuries who was taken to the hospital.

While at the hospital, a second person arrived with gunshot injuries as well.

At the time, the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they are made available.

