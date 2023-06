LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a suspect is in custody for allegedly driving intoxicated in the central valley Monday afternoon.

Police responded around 2:42 p.m. in the 1000 block of Serpentina Avenue. This is near Paradise Road and Windmill Lane.

Police said the driver of a white Ford pickup truck crashed into a block wall and struck a light pole. LVMPD did not identify the driver.

KTNV will provide more information once available.