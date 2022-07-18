Police: Suspected DUI driver crashes into North Las Vegas Police patrol car

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 28-year-old man was arrested in North Las Vegas after a crash involving a city police officer on Sunday night, officials said.

The officer was driving their marked patrol car southbound on Camino Al Norte at approximately 8:24 p.m. As the officer approached the intersection with La Madre Way, another driver "failed to yield the right of way and pulled into the intersection from La Madre," police said.

The driver's truck hit the passenger side of the officer's patrol vehicle. After the crash, police said the driver showed signs of impairment and performed "unsatisfactory" on a standardized field sobriety test. A preliminary breath test "showed about the legal limit," North Las Vegas police officials stated.

The driver, since identified as Julio Baez Romero, was arrested for DUI, driving without a license, insurance or registration, and failing to yield the right of way.

Police said there were no reported injuries as a result of the crash.