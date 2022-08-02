Police suspect driver impairment in single-vehicle collision on Washington Ave.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Tuesday, at approximately 5:24 a.m., a single vehicle collision occurred on East Washington Avenue, west of North Pecos Road.

Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated a 2006 Subaru was traveling eastbound on Washington Avenue toward Pecos Road after fleeing an unrelated collision.

According to police reports, the driver of the Subaru failed to maintain control of his vehicle and left the roadway to the right. The Subaru then collided with a posted stop sign, fire hydrant, and a wall belonging to a City of Las Vegas Park.

The driver of the Subaru sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to UMC Trauma by arriving medical personnel for advanced medical treatment. The passenger of the Subaru sustained moderate injury, but refused medical treatment and transport.

After the driver of the Subaru received medical intervention at UMC Trauma, his medical status was changed to critical. The driver displayed signs of impairment and was placed under arrest for DUI related charges and booked in absentia at UMC Trauma.

This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.