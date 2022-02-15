Police: Spring Mountain traffic shut down at Arville after 2-car crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Traffic on Spring Mountain Road was shut down on Monday night at the Arville Street intersection after a car crash, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Two people were transported to area hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries after the crash, which was reported at approximately 5:56 p.m., police said.

At least two vehicles were involved, one of which had reportedly flipped over from the impact of the collision. At this time, investigators can't say whether impairment was a factor.

Traffic closures in the area are "significant," and police asked that the general public avoid the area. As of 6:32 p.m. Monday, police said they hoped to have the road open again "soon."

