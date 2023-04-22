Watch Now
Buffalo Drive shut down after motorcyclist dies in southwest Las Vegas valley crash

A traffic collision in the southwest Las Vegas valley caused the shut down of Buffalo Drive near the 215 beltway on Friday night.
Posted at 10:37 PM, Apr 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-22 01:51:38-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a vehicle in the southwest Las Vegas valley on Friday night, police say.

Traffic on Buffalo Drive was shut down from Roy Horn Way and Warm Springs Road, Channel 13 was told.

A crash with injuries was reported at 9:35 p.m. near the intersection of Buffalo Drive and Badura Avenue, just south of the 215 beltway, per Las Vegas Metropolitan Police records.

A public information officer noted the motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.

This is a developing story.

