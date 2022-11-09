Police: Second bicyclist hit by suspected DUI driver dies from injuries

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A second bicyclist injured in a crash involving 10 vehicles this weekend has died, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

The crash on Friday evening involved two bicyclists and at least 10 vehicles on Flamingo Road, west of the intersection with Maryland Parkway.

Police say it started when the driver of a Ford Explorer rear-ended a Kia Sorento. The driver of the Ford "immediately fled the scene of the collision and accelerated eastbound on East Flamingo Road," traffic investigators determined.

Two bicyclists were riding in the far right auxiliary or bus lane along Flamingo, east of the Ford Explorer. Police say the Explorer hit the bicyclists and continued eastbound, where it crashed into multiple cars stopped at the intersection of Maryland and Flamingo.

Medical first responders declared one of the bicyclists deceased at the scene. The other bicyclist was taken to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition. Police were informed Wednesday that the second bicyclist had died from their injuries — the 130th traffic-related fatality in LVMDP's jurisdiction in 2022.

Police say the driver of the Ford Explorer, since identified as 27-year-old Marco Francisco Benitez, was likely impaired. Benitez was treated for moderate injuries and booked into the Clark County Detention Center in absentia for "multiple DUI and hit and run charges," police said.

The collision remains under investigation.