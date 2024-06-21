Police searching for driver in connection to fatal hit-and-run on Boulder Hwy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are searching for more information regarding a Thursday night hit-and-run on Boulder Highway.

Just before 11 p.m. on June 20, a pedestrian was crossing Boulder Highway outside a marked or implied crosswalk when they were hit by by an unknown vehicle approaching Mayorga Street, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

After the wreck, the driver failed to stop and fled the scene. Arriving medical personnel determined that the pedestrian died from their injuries.

This death marks the 78th traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2024.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-3595. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, or visit www.crimestoppersofNV.com, or use the mobile app “P3.”