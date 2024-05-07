Police search for hit and run driver who struck two pedestrians on the sidewalk

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two pedestrians have been hospitalized Monday after police say a truck went up on the sidewalk and hit a man and woman.

The woman remains in critical condition the night of May 6 with life threatening injuries while the man has since been discharged with less severe injuries.

A light-colored truck failed to maintain its marked lane on the road and exited the roadway to the East on 4th street, approaching Charleston Blvd, according to LVMPD.

The driver in the truck ran over the pedestrians and then fled the scene, according to police. They now ask the public for any information someone may have about the crash. Those who do are encouraged to reach out by calling the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department - Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-3535 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702)385-5555, visit www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com or use the mobile app “P3.”