Police: School bus not involved in east Las Vegas crash that sent driver to hospital

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A car crash in the east Las Vegas valley on Thursday afternoon sent a driver to the hospital.

Initial reports indicated a school bus may have been involved in the crash — however, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said "the bus did not have any damage and no kids were injured."

One driver was hurt in the crash between two vehicles at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Nellis Boulevard, according to police.

A traffic camera in the area at the time of the crash had showed children getting off a school bus near where the crash happened.

In a statement to Channel 13, the Clark County School District had said "there were no injuries reported by those on the bus."

Las Vegas police now say the school bus was not involved.

"Originally it was believed that a school bus was involved in the collision, but the bus did not have any damage and no kids were injured," an LVMPD spokesperson wrote in an email to Channel 13.

Police say the bus is no longer on scene. Drivers were asked to avoid the area during the ongoing investigation.