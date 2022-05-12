Police: RTC bus crashes into business in Henderson after crashing with SUV

HENDERSON (KTNV) — On Wednesday around 5:20 p.m., Henderson Police and Fire said they were dispatched to the area of Pecos Road and Robindale Road after a crash involving an SUV and an RTC bus.

Police say that a Toyota SUV experienced a medical episode, lost control of the car, and then collided into an RTC bus. Consequently, the bus was forced out of the lane, then onto a curb, and into a business where the bus came to a stop.

Speed and impairment is not believed to be factors in the incident according to police, and no injuries were reported during the incident.

Police said that this is an active investigation with no further details to provide at this time.

