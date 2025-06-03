Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Police: Road rage shooting forces closure of 215 beltway in southern Las Vegas Valley

215 Rainbow closure
RTC Southern Nevada
This image provided by the RTC of Southern Nevada shows the area of a major freeway closure on Monday, June 2, 2025.
215 Rainbow closure
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A closure impacting traffic on the 215 Southern Beltway Monday evening is being attributed to a road rage shooting.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says homicide detectives are investigating.

As of 6:53 p.m., westbound lanes of the freeway were closed at Jones Boulevard, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, which noted all lanes are blocked in that area. Drivers were advised to use alternate routes if possible.

Las Vegas police tell us the shooting happened on the freeway, between Jones and Rainbow boulevards.

"Preliminary witness accounts indicate that one individual, armed with a knife, charged at another vehicle and was subsequently shot," police stated.

Police say the shooter was detained, and the person who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Nevada State Police, "All westbound travel lanes at the southern I-215 near Jones will be closed for an undetermined time."

Traffic was being diverted off the freeway at the Jones Boulevard off-ramp, police added.

Las Vegas police stressed that details provided so far are preliminary, and their investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Las Vegas Aces

Las Vegas Aces: Now on Vegas 34