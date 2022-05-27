Police report one dead after motorcycles crash in Downtown Las Vegas

DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that there was a fatal motorcycle crash in Downtown Las Vegas on Thursday night.

Police said that two motorcycles near Stewart Avenue and 16th Street failed to negotiate the roadway and both crashed off the road.

LVMPD says speed is a possible factor, and one driver is at the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Police report that the other motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Stewart Avenue and 16th Street is reported to be shut down at the time.