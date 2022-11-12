Watch Now
Police: Pregnant juvenile hit by car in North Las Vegas, critically injured

Video shows the intersection of Losee Road and Winder Avenue in North Las Vegas, where police say a pregnant juvenile was hit by a car on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
Posted at 9:06 AM, Nov 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-12 12:06:52-05

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pregnant juvenile was hit by a car and seriously injured in North Las Vegas on Friday night, the city's police department says.

Officers responded to the area of Losee Road and Winder Avenue at approximately 6:15 p.m., near Shadow Creek Golf Course.

A preliminary investigation revealed "the juvenile was jaywalking across Losee at Winder when she was struck by a Volkswagen GTI," police stated.

She was transported to University Medical Center's trauma center in critical condition.

"Impairment was not suspected from the driver," according to police.

Police say their investigation is still in its preliminary stages.

