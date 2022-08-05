Police: Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after running into street on east side of Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police say one person was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after they were hit by a car on the east side of the Las Vegas Strip.

Officers were called to the intersection of Koval Lane and Winnick Avenue at approximately 2:40 p.m.

"An individual ran into the street and was hit by a car," according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police say the driver remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators. The driver didn't show sings of impairment, officers noted.

The northbound lanes of Koval Lane were closed for the investigation, but were back open as of 4 p.m., according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.