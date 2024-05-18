Police: Pedestrian hit by bus while trying to cross the street

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian was hit by a bus while trying to cross the street Friday morning.

The incident happened at South Casino Center Boulevard and Hoover Avenue around 10:36 a.m.

An RTC Transdev bus was heading north on South Casino Center Boulevard in the bus lane, approaching Hoover Avenue. A pedestrian crossed South Casino Center, north of Hoover, outside of a marked or implied crosswalk, according to authorities.

The pedestrian walked into the bus lane and was hit by the bus.

Medical personnel took the pedestrian to UMC Trauma Center, where she remains in critical condition.

The bus driver remained at the collision scene and displayed no signs of impairment.

The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section.

