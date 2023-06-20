Police: Motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries after head-on crash near Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a motorcyclist was transported to UMC Trauma with life-threatening injuries after a crash Monday night.

Police received reports of the crash at 9:08 p.m. Officers responded to the area of S. Valley View Boulevard and W. Viking Road near the Strip.

Police said a motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Valley View. At the same time, a Nissan was traveling southbound on the same street.

"The Nissan began to turn eastbound into the northbound travel lanes, colliding head-on with the motorcyclist," police said.

