Police: Man critically injured in crash with utility pole in east Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver is in critical condition after crashing into a utility pole in the east Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department stated in a media release.

The crash was reported at approximately 5 a.m. on Nellis Boulevard near Washington Avenue, according to information from police.

A preliminary investigation and a witness statement indicate the driver, a 27-year-old man, was traveling southbound on Nellis when he "failed to maintain his travel lane, drove off the west side of the roadway, and impacted a large metal high-voltage utility pole," police stated.

An ambulance transported the man to University Medical Center's trauma center, where trauma staff determined his injuries were life-threatening.

As of this report, he was listed in critical condition.

Police noted this crash remains under investigation by collision detectives.