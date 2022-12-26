Police: Las Vegas Blvd near Jean closed in both directions due to fatal crash

JEAN, Nev. (KTNV) — Nevada State Police said there is a fatal crash on on Las Vegas Boulevard and "mile marker 12."

This is in the area of Jean, Nevada and is parallel to the I-15.

Police said Las Vegas Boulevard is closed in both directions while troopers are conducting their investigation.

#Fatal Las Vegas BLVD and MM 12. Las Vegas BLVD is closed in both directions while Troopers conduct their investigation. Please use IR15 and avoid the area. Thank you and drive safe. #NevadaStatePolice — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Comm (@NVStatePolice_S) December 25, 2022

