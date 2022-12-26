Watch Now
Police: Las Vegas Blvd near Jean closed in both directions due to fatal crash

Posted at 5:07 PM, Dec 25, 2022
JEAN, Nev. (KTNV) — Nevada State Police said there is a fatal crash on on Las Vegas Boulevard and "mile marker 12."

This is in the area of Jean, Nevada and is parallel to the I-15.

Police said Las Vegas Boulevard is closed in both directions while troopers are conducting their investigation.

"Please use I-15 and avoid the area," police said. "Thank you and drive safe."

