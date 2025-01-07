Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash at Flamingo and Mojave in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a fatal collision in the east valley.

Police said a motorcycle and a car crashed at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Mojave Drive around 7:03 p.m. Monday.

A 2006 Suzuki motorcycle was speeding east on Flamingo toward the Mojave intersection with a green light, police said.

A 2015 Nissan Versa was heading west on Flamingo and tried to make a left turn to go south on Mojave on a flashing yellow arrow light.

The crash happened when the Nissan crossed the path of the motorcycle, throwing the rider from the motorcycle.

Medical personnel responded, but the motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan stayed at the scene and showed no signs of impairment.

The rider's death marks the 1st traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for the year 2025. This collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.