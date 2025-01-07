Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash at Flamingo and McLeod in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a fatal collision in the east valley.

Police said a motorcycle collided with a sedan at the intersection of Flamingo Road and McLeod Drive on Monday evening.

RTC said the intersection is closed in all directions and drivers should seek alternate routes.

The male rider of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the sedan remained on scene and cooperated with responders.

Police said impairment is not a factor, but it appears speed is.

There are no other injuries.

LVMPD are reminding drivers to slow down and to follow posted speed limits in the valley.