Police: Impairment suspected in crash involving Clark County school bus

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Impairment is suspected in a crash involving a Clark County School District bus on Friday morning, according to information from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police say there were two children on the bus at the time of the collision, which was reported at 6:45 a.m. on Sierra Vista Drive, east of University Center Drive. One of those children sustained minor injuries.

Another individual was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

"The impairment is suspected with the other vehicle," police stated in an update on the collision.

Members of the public were asked to avoid the area while an investigation continues.

This is a developing story.