Police halted I-15 in both directions while responding to subject 'brandishing' firearm

Posted at 7:36 PM, May 28, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department halted both directions of I-15 in response to a subject in the area who was "brandishing" a firearm.

Police responded to the 200 block of S. MLK Boulevard around 3 p.m.

Officers said they "set up containment on the subject" who was located in the area of Symphony Park and I-15.

"As a precaution, traffic on I-15 was temporarily halted in both directions," police said.

Police said the subject was taken into custody without incident and I-15 reopened. There are no reports of injury.

