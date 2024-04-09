Police: Driver killed, 3 others injured in head-on crash in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person was killed and three others injured in a head-on collision in North Las Vegas on Monday, the city's police department says.

Police state the crash happened at approximately 6 p.m. on Camino Al Norte, just south of Lone Mountain Road.

Traffic investigators determined the driver of a 2016 Honda Civic "drove onto the wrong side of the roadway" and crashed head-on into a 2022 Kia Forte.

The driver of the Honda, a woman believed to be in her mid-20s, was pronounced dead the scene, police stated.

Three people were inside the Kia when it was hit. All three were taken to University Medical Center's trauma center. As of Tuesday morning, two were listed in critical condition. Injuries to the third occupant were considered non-life-threatening.

As of this report, police state they don't know why the Honda driver crossed into oncoming traffic, but they do not believe speed or impairment played a role.

That driver had not been publicly identified, pending the notification of her loved ones.

Police encouraged anyone who may have information about the collision to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.