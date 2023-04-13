Police: Driver hits pedestrian walking outside marked crosswalk, pedestrian died

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a pedestrian died after a crash toward the east side of the city Wednesday night.

Police said a woman was walking outside of a crosswalk in the area near Pecos Road and Zodiac Court.

A woman was driving northbound in the area when the pedestrian crossed her path. According to police, this resulted in the crash.

Police said the woman who was crossing was transported to an area hospital, but she died from her injuries.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating, police say.

"Neither speed nor impairment is suspected," police said.