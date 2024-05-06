Police: Driver flees the scene after hitting person sleeping in a tent

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Utah man was arrested after police say he hit someone with his car and fled the scene.

Around 1:56 a.m. on Sunday, a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze LS was heading north on S. Sandhill Road toward E. Hawaii Road, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Meanwhile, a person was sleeping inside a makeshift tent on a desert area on the east side of the Sandhill/Hawaii intersection.

Police said the car traveled off-road and hit the person in the tent. After the wreck, the car stopped inside a business just. north of the crash where several motorists contacted the driver and his front passenger, telling them to wait for police.

After a brief discussion with witnesses, the driver and his passenger returned to the vehicle and fled the scene. Police said the two abandoned the car nearby and fled on foot. The driver was later identified and located and placed under arrest on related charges.

The person in the tent was taken to University Medical Center's Trauma Unit, where he remains in critical condition.