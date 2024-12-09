Watch Now
Police: Driver fails to obey red traffic light, fatally hits bicyclist at Blue Diamond intersection

The intersection of S Valley View Blvd and Blue Diamond is shut down in all directions. This is due to a crash involving a car and a pedestrian, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A fatal wreck ended in one bicyclist dead and an intersection in the southern valley being shut down for hours.

The crash happened around 7:36 a.m. between a tractor-trailer and bicyclist at the intersection of Blue Diamond Road and South Valley View.

The bicyclist was riding westbound on Blue Diamond Road and entered the marked crosswalk at Valley View Boulevard on the northern side of the intersection, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

A tractor-trailer was traveling south on Valley View Boulevard, approaching Blue Diamond Road in the only right turn lane on a solid red traffic signal.

Police said the driver of the tractor-trailer didn't stop at the red light, and the crash happened when the bicyclist entered the tractor-trailer's path.

Arriving medical personnel performed life-saving measures on the bicyclist, but despite all efforts, the bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver remained at the collision scene and did not show signs of impairment.

The bicyclist’s death marked the 150th traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2024. This collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD’s Collision Investigation Section.

