Police: Driver crashes into LVMPD vehicle; expect delays on I-15 northbound

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash between a vehicle and a Las Vegas Metropolitan police car impacted traffic on Interstate 15 in Las Vegas Tuesday night.

It happened in the northbound lanes of the interstate near Spring Mountain Road, Metro police said. According to the Regional Transportation Commission, the left lane of travel was blocked in the area of the crash, and drivers were advised to expect delays.

At approximately 5:49 p.m., a driver crashed into the back of an LVMPD's officer's vehicle, police said. The citizen's vehicle caught fire but the flames were quickly extinguished, police said.

No injuries were reported as a result of the collision.