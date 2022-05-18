Police: Driver arrested after crash pinned man between cars east of Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver was arrested after a multi-car collision that left another driver in critical condition east of the Las Vegas Strip on Tuesday.

Police said it happened on East Tropicana Avenue, east of Maryland Parkway, at approximately 11:36 p.m.

The drivers of a Ford F-150 and a Toyota Corolla were involved in a minor collision and were stopped in the far left lane of travel, police said. Both drivers were outside their vehicles inspecting the damage when another driver "failed to use due care and struck the rear of the stopped Ford F-150," according to police.

The force of the collision pushed the pickup into the Corolla driver, "briefly pinning him between the vehicles," police said.

He was critically injured and transported to Sunrise Hospital's trauma center, where he remained in critical condition as of Wednesday.

Police said the driver of the Ford remained at the scene of the crash and "showed no indication of impairment."

The driver who hit the back of the Ford "exhibited indicators of impairment," police said. They were arrested and transported to the Clark County Detention Center.

This crash is under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's collision investigation section.