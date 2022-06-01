Police: Driver in custody after leaving scene of fatal crash in northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in northwest Las Vegas has been apprehended, officials with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

The crash happened at approximately 4 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Centennial Parkway and Shaumber Road.

Two vehicles collided at the intersection, said Lt. David Gordon, LVMPD watch commander. An occupant of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other occupants were transported to an area hospital to be treated for injuries.

A 3-year-old male was critically injured, according to an updated press release. A 38-year-old female and a 6-year-old female were being treated for minor injuries.

"The driver of the other involved vehicle left the scene and was last seen walking westbound," Gordon said.

By Wednesday afternoon, the driver — since identified as 38-year-old Lisa Guerino — had been apprehended. She was located "at her nearby residence and taken into custody," police said.

They added that impairment is suspected to be a contributing factor in the collision.

The crash was the second fatal hit-and-run collision under investigation by Metro police on Wednesday morning. Police said a pedestrian was hit and killed near the intersection of Jones Boulevard and Flamingo Road in Spring Valley. The driver initially left the scene but was apprehended a few miles away, 13 Action News was told.