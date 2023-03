LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is on scene of a crash on Flamingo Road and Durango Drive Monday afternoon.

RTC said Flamingo Road is closed in both directions in the area between Durango Drive and El Capitan Way.

KTNV reached out to police for more information, police said it was a single vehicle crash. The driver was transported to UMC trauma in an "unknown condition."

KTNV will provide more updates once they become available.