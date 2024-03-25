Police: Bicyclist in critical condition after 'abrupt, unsafe lane change' on Sahara Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is in critical condition at University Medical Center after he was hit by a car while riding an electric bicycle on Sahara Avenue on Sunday night.

Investigators with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department believe the collision occurred after the 62-year-old "made an abrupt, unsafe lane change across all westbound travel lanes," according to an initial statement on the investigation.

Witnesses told police the cyclist had been straddling the far right travel lane and the auxiliary/bus lane before he changed lanes and was hit near the intersection with 6th Street.

Police were called to the area at approximately 8:25 p.m. and the cyclist was taken to UMC's Trauma Center in critical condition.

The driver of a 2020 Nissan Altima that hit the cyclist remained at the scene and did not show any signs of impairment, police noted.