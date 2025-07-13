Police arrest suspect near Charleston Boulevard and Fremont Street following car theft

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KTNV
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — LVMPD is responding to an incident happening at the intersection of Fremont Street and Charleston Boulevard, which has closed the roads in the area.

Police shared that at around 7:17 p.m., they attempted to stop a stolen vehicle near East Owens Avenue and North Pecos Road. The vehicle fled the scene after failing to stop, according to officials.

LVMPD’s Air unit then “observed the vehicle hit several citizen vehicles and caused property damage,” before the suspect was arrested at the intersection of Fremont Street and Charleston Boulevard, said police.

RTC of Southern Nevada said all westbound and eastbound lanes on Charleston Boulevard are blocked at this time, advising drivers to use alternate routes.

