Police activity: Silverado Ranch shut down at Pollock Street in southeast Las Vegas

Matt Rourke/AP
Shown are the lights of a police vehicle. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 7:49 AM, Jun 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02 10:49:49-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A large police presence in the southeastern Las Vegas valley was impacting traffic on Thursday morning.

13 Action News photojournalist Travis Jensen confirmed both directions of traffic on Silverado Ranch Boulevard were shut down in the area of Pollock Street, as of 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

A call to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's watch commander for more information was not immediately returned.

This is a developing story. Updated information will be posted when available.

