Police activity reported on western beltway of I-215, near Sunset Rd.

On Tuesday morning, police activity was reported on the western beltway of Interstate 215, near Sunset Road.
Nevada State Police
Posted at 6:44 AM, Jul 26, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Tuesday morning, police activity was reported on the western beltway of Interstate 215, near Sunset Road.

The western beltway has been blocked in both directions, so traffic is being diverted off at West Russell Road by Nevada State Highway Police.

NSHP also advises drivers to avoid the area, if possible, and use alternative routes.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

